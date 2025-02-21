Breaking News
Maharashtra govt mandates High-Security Registration Plates for vehicles in state, check details

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:07 PM IST  |  Pune
The vehicle owners in Maharashtra who registered their vehicles before April 1, 2019, are required to follow these guidelines and install the High-Security Registration Plates, official notification said

Maharashtra govt mandates High-Security Registration Plates for vehicles in state, check details

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra govt mandates High-Security Registration Plates for vehicles in state, check details
The Maharashtra State Transport Department has made it mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).


The directive was issued on December 4, 2024 and it aims to enhance vehicle security and prevent fraud.


The notification was shared by the Pune district information office on its official social media platform X.


The HSRP system features unique identification numbers (UIN) and laser codes that make the plates tamper-proof, helping authorities track vehicles involved in criminal activities, it said.

The vehicle owners in Maharashtra who registered their vehicles before April 1, 2019, are required to follow these guidelines and install the HSRP plates, it said.

HSRP plates are made of a rare aluminium alloy and feature a retro-reflective film with the verification inscription 'India,' a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letters IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser-engraved serial number, making them tamper-proof.

The transport department's appeal, which was published a day before, warned vehicle owners to install HSRP by April 30, 2025, to avoid a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of CMVR and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

How can the vehicles HSRP be registered online 

The vehicle owners must visit the official website of the Maharashtra Transport Department at https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in and click on the HSRP online booking link.

Steps for getting the HSRP installed include selecting the regional transport office (RTO) based on the first four digits of the vehicle’s registration number, filling in basic vehicle information, and selecting an HSRP installation center.

Owners can also choose the date and time for the installation, and the payment can be made online.

The installation process is made easy by the authorised agencies for different RTO zones.

The have urged the vehicle owners to ensure that only HSRPs installed by these authorised manufacturers are used to avoid fines.

Fake or unauthorized plates can lead to fines under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

To get the HSRP plates installed, vehicle owners will need to pay between Rs 531 and Rs 879, including GST, and the cost of snap locks, according to Maharashtra's transport department

