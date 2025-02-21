Breaking News
Thane: Man sentenced to 10 years for rape and attempted murder

Updated on: 21 February,2025 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent

Top

A court in Thane has sentenced a 39-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and attempting to murder a woman in 2018. The prosecution presented 14 witnesses to establish the case, leading to the conviction.

Representational Pic

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced a 39-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of rape and an attempt to murder a woman.


According to PTI, the verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge (Bhiwandi) N.K. Karande on Thursday.


The court also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict.


As per PTI reports, Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Mundhe informed the court that the incident took place in June 2018 in the Vikramgad area of Thane district.

The victim, then aged 47, lived in the same locality as the accused.

On the night of the crime, she was asleep in her home with her four-year-old daughter when the convict forcibly entered the house and sexually assaulted her.

PTI reports that when the woman resisted, the accused attacked her with a crowbar, inflicting serious injuries.

Her cries for help alerted neighbours, who rushed to her house. Upon being discovered, the accused fled the scene in a "compromised state," as noted in the court proceedings.

The prosecution presented 14 witnesses, including neighbours, medical officers, and police personnel, to establish the case against the accused.

Based on their testimonies and medical evidence, the court ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

In his judgment, Judge Karande stated that the severity of the crime warranted a strict sentence, ensuring justice for the survivor.

The court concluded that the accused posed a serious threat to society and needed to be punished accordingly.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

 

 

thane thane crime mumbai police maharashtra mumbai crime news

