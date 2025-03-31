Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses speculation on PM Modi’s successor

Updated on: 31 March,2025 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday put an end to speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor, asserting that there is no need for such discussions.


Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Modi ji will continue to be the Prime Minister in 2029 as well.”


Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut claimed that PM Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday had a hidden agenda. “Discussions held at the RSS headquarters are never made public. However, indications suggest that Modi’s successor will be from Maharashtra,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.


Raut raised the issue of the BJP’s unofficial rule that leaders above 75 years of age should retire from active politics. Since Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025, sparking speculation about his political future.

Responding swiftly, Fadnavis dismissed such conjecture, saying, “In Hindu culture, as long as the father is alive, no one discusses succession. It is only in Mughal traditions that such matters are debated.”

Within the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is widely considered a frontrunner to succeed Modi as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. However, last year, during a public address in Chandigarh, Shah himself affirmed that Modi would continue to lead India beyond 2029.

Reacting to Raut’s remarks, BJP leader and MLA Atul Bhatkalkar criticised the Sena (UBT) MP for making “mischievous statements.” He added, “Raut should focus on what is happening within his own party, particularly the absence of Aditya Thackeray during legislative sessions, rather than speculating on Modi’s successor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will continue to lead India in 2029.”

