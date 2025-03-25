Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vows strictest punishment for Beed sarpanch killers

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Digital forensics boost CID probe, CM says there will be no mercy shown

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

ADVANCEMENTS in digital forensics and data recovery by the state CID (Criminal Investigation Department) have helped strengthen the case against those involved in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.


Appreciating the CID’s efforts in the investigation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that those responsible for the brutal killing would not be spared. “The government will make every effort to ensure the strictest punishment for those involved in the Beed sarpanch murder case,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the home minister's portfolio.


Responding to last week's budget session proposal, Fadnavis categorically praised the CID’s work. “From tracking lost mobile phones to retrieving deleted data, the CID has used modern technology to build a foolproof case,” he informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The state CID is currently headed by senior IPS officer Prashant Burde.


According to the chargesheet, Deshmukh was tortured and murdered in December 2024. His killers recorded 15 videos, took eight photos, and even made video calls during the crime.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9. Walmik Karad, a close aide of former minister Dhananjay Munde, has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the murder. Deshmukh’s body, bearing severe injuries and signs of extreme brutality, was found dumped on a roadside in Beed district.

Initially, the Beed police were handling the case, but allegations of leniency from both ruling and Opposition parties led to its transfer to the CID.

In January, nine police officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case were removed and replaced by six CID personnel. It was only after the state CID took over that significant progress was made, leading to multiple arrests.

The state formed an SIT led by CID Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli. During the probe, it is learned that Fadnavis personally reviewed updates from Beed SP Navneet Kanawat and Teli, instructing the investigating team to show “no mercy” to those involved in the crime.

