The police has filed a chargesheet in the Beed sarpanch murder case after conducting a very thorough probe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

CM Fadnavis expressed confidence that the guilty would get exemplary punishment.

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet of more than 1,200 pages in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in a court in Beed district in Maharashtra.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, on December 9 last year has triggered a political firestorm in the state as NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with the related extortion case.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed.

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed. While seven individuals have been arrested for the crime, the primary accused, Krushna Andhale, still remains at large.

"The police have conducted a very professional investigation in the Santosh Deshmukh case. The chargesheet has been filed in a timely manner and with complete evidence following the new law. Now, we will request the court to fast track this case. We have appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor. I am confident the court will give strict punishment to the accused," CM Fadnavis told reporters.

Minister Dhananjay Munde has been under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after Karad was held in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch Deshmukh's murder.

The Opposition has demanded Dhananjay Munde's ouster from the state cabinet after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh.

However, Munde has maintained he has no connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Recently, the Maharashtra government appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

The CM was speaking on the sidelines of the Maharashtra police conference in which several topics related to law and order were discussed.

