CM Fadnavis assured all support from his government to athletes from the police department in their endeavour to compete in top-notch tournaments, including the Olympics

CM Fadnavis at 35th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2025. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked the police athletes to aim for Olympics and assured them of full support from the state government in their preparations for it, reported the PTI.

In line with this vision, 'Mission Olympics' has been launched to integrate police teams into India's preparations to host the event in 2036, he said, according to the PTI.

"Sports foster team spirit. This is a great opportunity for police personnel to showcase their talent. The government will provide all necessary support to ensure our police athletes can compete at the highest levels, including the Olympics," the CM said while addressing the closing ceremony of the 35th Maharashtra Police Sports Meet in Maharashtra's Thane district.

CM Fadnavis, however, expressed concerned at the drop in the number of participants when compared to the previous edition.

While the 2024 edition of the state police meet had 3500 participants, the figure was 2900 for this year, he noted, and asked the Director General of Police to take rectification measures for future events.

CM Fadnavis expressed satisfaction over the increase in the number of women participants.

The 35th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2025 concluded with a grand ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the event, the Chief Minister awarded prizes to the outstanding male and female police teams for their excellent performance in the competition.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his happiness that the 35th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition was successfully held in Thane. He mentioned that these competitions are held every year at different locations, providing an opportunity for police athletes to showcase their skills. This year, 13 teams participated, including 2,323 male and 606 female athletes.

The competition featured 18 sports, including athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, taekwondo, boxing, hockey, weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and swimming.

Chief Minister Fadnavis praised Maharashtra’s police force, calling it the best in the country. He highlighted that the state police have maintained law and order and helped Maharashtra become the number one industrial state in the country.

(with PTI inputs)