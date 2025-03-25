In the 'last week motion' debate initiated by the opposition, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that he was prepared to teach the opposition how it is supposed to work in the legislative assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he was ready to teach the opposition how it is supposed to work in the legislative assembly, reported news agency PTI.

He also dismissed their efforts to create discord among the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, stating that such attempts would not succeed.

"The opposition needs to get into its role as opposition. The 'last week motion' is an opportunity to discuss issues that could not be discussed in detail (earlier in a session) but are important," the chief minister said.

"I am ready to volunteer to train the opposition in how to work as an opposition party," Fadnavis in the debate

Fadnavis had served as leader of opposition in the assembly from 2019 to 2022. He was also a known opposition face in the assembly from 2004 to 2014.

Talking about the last week's violence in his hometown Nagpur, he mentioned that 107 accused have been arrested.

On the law and order situation, Fadnavis who heads the home department said some 10,000 undertrial prisoners were released to avoid congestion in prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Pune alone, 269 undertrial prisoners were released, out of which 72 never returned to jail, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed. He noted that many of these individuals are accused of various crimes, with some even joining local gangs.

Highlighting his government’s tough stance on crime, Fadnavis stated that between 2022 and 2024, around 600 people were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He also compared the state’s conviction rate, pointing out that it was just 9% between 2009 and 2014 but has now risen to 50 per cent. He expressed confidence that it would further improve with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has replaced the Indian Penal Code.

Regarding the death of Dalit law student Somnath Suryavanshi, who was arrested in connection with the Parbhani violence over the alleged desecration of a Constitution replica in December, Fadnavis stated that the viscera and autopsy reports presented conflicting findings.

The autopsy report stated that Suryavanshi may have died due to shock from multiple injuries but the viscera report did not record such a finding, he said.

"If the Justice Achaliya Committee which is conducting an inquiry found that Suryavanshi died because of police beating, then we will ignore the viscera report," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Four police personnel have been suspended, and if the panel found them guilty, they will be booked for homicide, the CM added.

On the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, he said modern technology was used to probe the case. The culprits will get the strictest punishment, he stated, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)