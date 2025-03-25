Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat suspended two policemen attached to the Chaklamba police station after the video showing Satish Bhosale alias Khokya getting special treatment, an official said

Satish Bhosale, an aide of local BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Two cops suspended after video shows BJP worker in judicial custody getting VIP treatment in Maharashtra's Beed x 00:00

Two cops were suspended in Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday after a video showing a local BJP worker, arrested in a case of assault, receiving VIP treatment went viral, officials said, reported the PTI.

Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat suspended two police officials who were attached to the Chaklamba police station in Beed district of Maharashtra after the video showing local BJP worker Satish Bhosale alias Khokya getting special treatment while being in judicial custody, an official said, according to the PTI.

He said that Bhosale was arrested in connection with an assault case.

"The SP suspended two police naik - Kailas Khatane and Vinod Surwase - posted at the Chaklamba police station. Also, a show-cause notice was issued to the Chaklamba station in-charge Sandip Patil," the official said, as per the PTI.

Satish Bhosale, an aide of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a man with a cricket bat.

Bhosale is facing other criminal cases too, including one registered by the Forest Department.

The video shared on social media on Monday showed Bhosale sitting on the ground outside the Beed district jail and eating. As he gets up, a person in civilian dress is seen pouring water on his hands. A group of eight to ten people is standing around him and he is talking to them without any interference from the police, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

A local official told the PTI that the video seemed to have been shot before Bhosale was sent in judicial custody.

Talking to reporters, SP Kanwat said action would be taken in the matter.

"This is a very serious matter and the concerned person will be suspended. A show-cause notice will also be issued to the officer who was in charge," he said.

Following Bhosale's arrest earlier this month, the state forest department had demolished his residence that he allegedly constructed illegally on a piece of forest land in Shirur Kasar area of Beed, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)