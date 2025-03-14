He was produced before the Shirur court after his medical examination and was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official said

Representational Image

Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, a close associate of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas was sentenced to 7 days in police custody after he was brought to Maharashtra's Beed district following arrest in Prayagraj, officials said, PTI reported.

A team of Beed police on Friday took Bhosale into custody in Uttar Pradesh and arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport early in the morning, an official said.

Bhosale was then taken to Beed by road, he said, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Beed police have booked Bhosale in three cases, including an attempted murder case, he said.

On Thursday, the authorities demolished his residence in Shirur, which they said was built illegally on land which belonged to the forest department.

Bhosale's relatives have claimed that some unidentified individuals attacked them and set fire to the structure after the demolition, PTI reported.

Besides criminal cases, Bhosale also faces a case filed under the Forest Act.

