Maharashtra: BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's close aide Satish Bhosale sentenced to 7-day police custody

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
He was produced before the Shirur court after his medical examination and was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official said

Representational Image

Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, a close associate of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas was sentenced to 7 days in police custody after he was brought to Maharashtra's Beed district following arrest in Prayagraj, officials said, PTI reported.


A team of Beed police on Friday took Bhosale into custody in Uttar Pradesh and arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport early in the morning, an official said.


Bhosale was then taken to Beed by road, he said, PTI reported.


He was produced before the Shirur court after his medical examination and was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official said, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Beed police have booked Bhosale in three cases, including an attempted murder case, he said.

On Thursday, the authorities demolished his residence in Shirur, which they said was built illegally on land which belonged to the forest department.

Bhosale's relatives have claimed that some unidentified individuals attacked them and set fire to the structure after the demolition, PTI reported.

Besides criminal cases, Bhosale also faces a case filed under the Forest Act.

Satish Bhosale, also known as Khokya, a close aide of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas, was brought to Beed on Friday morning following his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to PTI reports.

A team of Beed Police took Bhosale into custody in Uttar Pradesh and arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport early on Friday morning, an officer confirmed to PTI. From there, Bhosale was taken to Beed by road under police escort.

According to PTI, Bhosale is expected to be produced before the Shirur court after a medical examination. The Beed police have booked him in three cases, including an attempt to murder, the official added.

Authorities have also registered a case against Bhosale under the Forest Act. On Thursday, Bhosale's residence in Shirur was demolished by the authorities, who claimed that the structure was illegally built on land belonging to the forest department, PTI reports.

Bhosale's arrest and subsequent transfer to Beed follow a series of legal actions taken against him. The police have been investigating multiple cases linked to him, including serious criminal charges. His alleged involvement in the attempted murder case has been under scrutiny for some time.

(With Agency inputs)

