Forest department demolishes Maharashtra BJP MLA's aide Bhosale's illegally built home

Representation pic

Maharashtra's forest department on Thursday demolished a residence of Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, who faces multiple criminal cases and is considered a close aide of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, in Beed district, officials said.

Bhosale, who faces three criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, and another under the Forest Act, has been arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

During an investigation, it came to light that he had illegally constructed a lavish home on a piece of forest department land in the Shirur Kasar area of Beed district in central Maharashtra, around 450km from Mumbai, an official said.

Accordingly, a forest department squad went to Shirur Kasar and demolished the house with the help of two earth movers, he said, adding police personnel were deployed in strength to maintain law and order during the action which lasted for several hours, he said.

Before razing the house, forest department personnel took out all household items kept inside, according to the official.

Meanwhile, a Beed police team on Thursday took the custody of Bhosale from their counterparts in Prayagraj.

He was produced before a court in the Uttar Pradesh city for transit demand and will be brought to Beed on Friday morning, informed the official.

Bhosale will be produced before a Beed district court, where his police custody will be sought in the attempt to murder case, he said.

He also faces a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in his home district.

