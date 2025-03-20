Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Prohibitory orders in Beed till April 2 over street fights and protests

Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders in Beed till April 2 over street fights and protests

Updated on: 20 March,2025 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Maharashtra’s Beed district has imposed prohibitory orders until April 2 to prevent law and order issues amid protests over a sarpanch’s murder and ongoing quota agitation

Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders in Beed till April 2 over street fights and protests

Representational Image

Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders in Beed till April 2 over street fights and protests
The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has imposed prohibitory orders banning the gathering of five or more persons without prior permission from authorities, according to PTI. The orders, implemented under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, will remain in force until April 2, 2025 to maintain law and order amidst ongoing protests and recent incidents of violence.


As per PTI reports, the prohibitory orders have been put in place following the circulation of videos on social media depicting street fights and acts of petty violence. The administration has taken this step to prevent any potential escalation while examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are underway in the district.


The decision also comes in the wake of the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, which sparked significant unrest. Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, 2024. According to the police investigation, Deshmukh had allegedly attempted to stop an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.


The Kej police have so far arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder, while another accused remains at large. Additionally, state minister Dhananjay Deshmukh's aide, Walmik Karad, has been arrested in a related extortion case, PTI reported.

The incident has triggered political outrage, with leaders from both ruling and opposition parties staging protests in Beed, demanding justice for Deshmukh.

Adding to the tensions are ongoing quota-related protests by Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) activists. In the neighbouring Jalna district, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has announced plans to launch an indefinite hunger strike from January 25 to press for the inclusion of the Maratha community under the OBC reservation category. On the other hand, OBC activists have been protesting to ensure their existing quota remains unaffected.

As per PTI, the Beed district administration issued a statement warning that the protests related to Deshmukh’s murder and the quota agitation could lead to further law and order issues. To prevent any disturbances, the administration has not only restricted public gatherings but also prohibited the carrying of weapons in public places.

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Deshmukh's murder. The SIT will be headed by Basavaraj Teli, with senior police officers including Anil Gujar, Vijay Singh Jonwal, Mahesh Vighne, Anand Shankar Shinde, Tulshiram Jagtap, Manoj Rajendra Wagh, Chandrakant S Kalkute, Balasaheb Devidas Akhakore and Santosh Bhagwanrao Gitte forming part of the investigative team, PTI reports.

The SIT has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Deshmukh’s murder and identifying all those involved in the extortion racket linked to the case.

(With inputs from PTI) 

