Terming India’s Constitution as the best in the world, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a veiled reference, slammed the opposition parties for "defaming democracy" and its established institutions and reiterated that no one has the right to change the Constitution.

“Merely because one cannot come into power [at national level], attempts are made to malign several institutions of the country,” Fadnavis stated, while participating in the two-day debate on Constitution, initiated in the state legislature. The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature concluded on Wednesday.

In 2021, the Opposition had accused the Central Government of using Pegasus, a spyware developed by an Israeli company, to keep tabs on journalists, politicians and activists. The parties in the Opposition have also slammed the ruling government over the alleged misuse of Central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a reply to these allegations, Fadnavis referred to the Emergency imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The CM in his speech mentioned how more than a lakh people from the Opposition camp, including his father Gangadhar, was jailed for two years using the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period, which lasted for one-and-a-half years. “Today those very people are talking of ED," Fadnavis stated.

