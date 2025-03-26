Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Opposition for defaming democracy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Opposition for 'defaming democracy'

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

“Merely because one cannot come into power [at national level], attempts are made to malign several institutions of the country,” Fadnavis stated, while participating in the two-day debate on Constitution, initiated in the state legislature

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Opposition for 'defaming democracy'

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Opposition for 'defaming democracy'
x
00:00

Terming India’s Constitution as the best in the world, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a veiled reference, slammed the opposition parties for "defaming democracy" and its established institutions and reiterated that no one has the right to change the Constitution. 


“Merely because one cannot come into power [at national level], attempts are made to malign several institutions of the country,” Fadnavis stated, while participating in the two-day debate on Constitution, initiated in the state legislature. The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature concluded on Wednesday.


In 2021, the Opposition had accused the Central Government of using Pegasus, a spyware developed by an Israeli company, to keep tabs on journalists, politicians and activists. The parties in the Opposition have also slammed the ruling government over the alleged misuse of Central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED).


In a reply to these allegations, Fadnavis referred to the Emergency imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. The CM in his speech mentioned how more than a lakh people from the Opposition camp, including his father Gangadhar, was jailed for two years using the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period, which lasted for one-and-a-half years. “Today those very people are talking of ED," Fadnavis stated.
 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news devendra fadnavis maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK