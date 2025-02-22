Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Learn more about the Constitution of India through this podcast

Learn more about the Constitution of India through this podcast

Updated on: 23 February,2025 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Spandana Bhura | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Know your Constitution better with this podcast that explores the many aspects of India’s supreme law and its connection to the people

Learn more about the Constitution of India through this podcast

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Learn more about the Constitution of India through this podcast
x
00:00

Looking for a productive way to fill in your days while also gaining knowledge? The Longest Constitution podcast, hosted by Priya Mirza, delves into the lives of the people of India and their relationship with the Constitution. This YouTube and Spotify podcast unpacks the meaning of the ideals, provisions, and laws enshrined in the Constitution. From taxes to language, government to workplace policies, reservations to religious freedom, Mirza examines the inner workings of the Constitution, the rights it guarantees, and its connection to “we, the people.” Perfect with anyone looking to increase their understanding of how India truly functions.


YouTube & Spotify



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india Podcast Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day latest news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK