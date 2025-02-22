Learn more about the Constitution of India through this podcast

Know your Constitution better with this podcast that explores the many aspects of India’s supreme law and its connection to the people

Looking for a productive way to fill in your days while also gaining knowledge? The Longest Constitution podcast, hosted by Priya Mirza, delves into the lives of the people of India and their relationship with the Constitution. This YouTube and Spotify podcast unpacks the meaning of the ideals, provisions, and laws enshrined in the Constitution. From taxes to language, government to workplace policies, reservations to religious freedom, Mirza examines the inner workings of the Constitution, the rights it guarantees, and its connection to “we, the people.” Perfect with anyone looking to increase their understanding of how India truly functions.

YouTube & Spotify