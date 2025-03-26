Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman

Updated on: 26 March,2025 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In his letter, opposition leader Ambadas Danve said, "Legislators of both sides in the Upper House felt that their voices were not heard by the chairman. The motion of no confidence was moved against him on March 19"

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman
x
00:00

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday withdrew its no-confidence motion against Chairman Ram Shinde, saying they have been assured of fair treatment in the Upper House.


Opposition leader and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator Ambadas Danve submitted a letter to the chairman's office withdrawing their motion that had been moved on March 19.


In his letter, he said, "Legislators of both sides in the Upper House felt that their voices were not heard by the chairman. The motion of no confidence was moved against him on March 19. A meeting was held on March 21 with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and we received an assurance of fair treatment in the Upper House. We have thus decided to withdraw the no-confidence motion against chairman Shinde."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra shiv sena news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK