No one’s unbeatable: Frances Tiafoe

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty

No one’s unbeatable: Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe

No one’s unbeatable: Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe heads into Friday’s all-American US Open semi-final against Taylor Fritz insisting that nobody is unbeatable anymore. This year’s US Open has seen 24-time Slam winner and four-time New York champion Novak Djokovic suffer his earliest exit in 18 years.


Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty. “It was only a matter of time, the game is open. It’s not like it once was where you make quarter-finals, you play Rafa, and you’re looking at flights,” said Tiafoe.


“Now it’s just totally different and no one’s unbeatable, especially later in the season where guys are maybe a little bit cooked.” Tiafoe, the 20th seed, progressed to the semi-finals after ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury in the third set of their quarter-final and quit in the fourth with the score at 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1.

us open novak djokovic French Open wimbledon sports news

