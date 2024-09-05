No one’s unbeatable: Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe heads into Friday’s all-American US Open semi-final against Taylor Fritz insisting that nobody is unbeatable anymore. This year’s US Open has seen 24-time Slam winner and four-time New York champion Novak Djokovic suffer his earliest exit in 18 years.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty. “It was only a matter of time, the game is open. It’s not like it once was where you make quarter-finals, you play Rafa, and you’re looking at flights,” said Tiafoe.

“Now it’s just totally different and no one’s unbeatable, especially later in the season where guys are maybe a little bit cooked.” Tiafoe, the 20th seed, progressed to the semi-finals after ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury in the third set of their quarter-final and quit in the fourth with the score at 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1.

