US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutijadi lose semi-final clash

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

The 44-year-old Bopanna had also lost in the men’s doubles in the third round when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/PTI

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 4-6 in the mixed doubles semi-final of the US Open here.


Also Read: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul in focus as Duleep Rd 1 begins



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

