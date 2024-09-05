US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutijadi lose semi-final clash

The 44-year-old Bopanna had also lost in the men’s doubles in the third round when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/PTI

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost to the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 4-6 in the mixed doubles semi-final of the US Open here.

