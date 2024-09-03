Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/Getty Images

US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden crashes out of the tournament
India’s challenge in the men’s doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round, here.


Also Read: Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5-0



The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night. Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

