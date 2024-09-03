US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden crashes out of the tournament

Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/Getty Images

India’s challenge in the men’s doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round, here.

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night. Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

