Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5 0

Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5-0

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The match-winner came from Asil Mujawar in the 13th minute

Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5-0

Arnav Singh (right) of Thakur Public battles for the ball with St Sebastian’s Moinuddin Khan yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5-0
x
00:00

Three quick goals during the closing stages propelled Thakur Public School (Kandivli) to an emphatic 5-0 win over St Sebastian High School (Chembur), in a lopsided boys U-16 third division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday. 


Also Read: Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar advance to semis



Left-footed Arnav Singh netted twice, while Arsh Sharma, Adi Tembulkar and Rishant Jain scored a goal apiece. In the opening match of the day, St Xavier’s HS (Mira Road), earned maximum points with a 1-0 victory over Ryan International (Chembur). The match-winner came from Asil Mujawar in the 13th minute.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK