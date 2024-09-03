Arnav scores brace as Thakur Public thrash St Sebastian 5-0

The match-winner came from Asil Mujawar in the 13th minute
Arnav Singh (right) of Thakur Public battles for the ball with St Sebastian’s Moinuddin Khan yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde
Three quick goals during the closing stages propelled Thakur Public School (Kandivli) to an emphatic 5-0 win over St Sebastian High School (Chembur), in a lopsided boys U-16 third division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar advance to semis
Left-footed Arnav Singh netted twice, while Arsh Sharma, Adi Tembulkar and Rishant Jain scored a goal apiece. In the opening match of the day, St Xavier’s HS (Mira Road), earned maximum points with a 1-0 victory over Ryan International (Chembur). The match-winner came from Asil Mujawar in the 13th minute.