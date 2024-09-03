Breaking News
Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar advance to semis

Updated on: 03 September,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Paris
They displayed fine form en route to the semis where they will meet Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.

Sheetal Devi & Rakesh Kumar (Pic: PTI)

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar combined well to progress to the semi-finals with a 154-143 win over Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferellyin and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open archery quarter-finals on Monday. They displayed fine form en route to the semis where they will meet Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.


