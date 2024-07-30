Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair tops group after beating Indonesian duo

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty handed over the defeat by 21-13 21-13 to Indonesia's players in their last Group C match of the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, in the day, ace Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh earned India its second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty (Pic: File Pic)

Indian star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 against Indonesia's Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian. With this, the Indian duo topped the Group C men's doubles badminton event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty handed over the defeat by 21-13 21-13 to Indonesia's players in their last Group C match of the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, they already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. So far, they suffered a loss and another match was withdrawn from the tournament.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to enter the quarterfinal clash which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

The clash against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel was cancelled following the withdrawal of Lamsfuss due to injury.

As a result, Group C was considered a three-pair affair, with the duo of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France being the third one. The Frenchmen lost both their matches and were eliminated.

Only two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the quarterfinals.

Earlier, in the day, ace Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh earned India its second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. They won a bronze medal in the event after defeating South Korea.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

In the 10m Air Pistol mixed team qualification, Manu and Sarabjot attained third place with a total of 580 points and 20 perfect shots. The duo triumphed over the Korean duo, Xue Li and Wonho Lee, who finished fourth with 579 points and 18 perfect shots, with a decisive 16-8 victory in the bronze medal match.

(With PTI Inputs)