Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > RN Podar beat Fatima 2 1 in keen tussle

RN Podar beat Fatima 2-1 in keen tussle

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Fatima School skipper Nash D’Souza stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 11th minute.

RN Podar beat Fatima 2-1 in keen tussle

RN Podar’s Tanish Jain (left) celebrates with a teammate after scoring v Fatima School in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
RN Podar beat Fatima 2-1 in keen tussle
x
00:00

RN Podar (Santacruz) were not exactly convincing in their performance, but somehow thwarted the challenge from Fatima School (Vidyavihar) with a narrow 2-1 win in a keenly contested boys U-16 third division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Friday.


Marwan Agashe netted the opener for RN Podar in as early as the fourth minute, but Fatima School came back strongly and deservingly earned a penalty when Danish Shaikh was fouled inside the danger area. Fatima School skipper Nash D’Souza stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 11th minute.



After the change of ends, RN Podar took the lead again, this time through Tanish Jain, who scored off a free-kick mid-way through the second half. Stunned by the reversal, the Fatima boys strived hard for the equaliser, but couldn’t breach the RN Podar defence.


Also Read: It’s day won for Bosco boys

The second match of the day saw Billabong International (Malad) hold St Xavier’s High School (Fort) 1-1. Aarav Reddy scored a last-gasp equaliser off a flag-kick after Revanth Koyyala had given the Fort school a deserving lead in the first half.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news football all india football federation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK