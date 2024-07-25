Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish

Don Bosco’s Hardik Dango (left) tries to tackle Bombay Scottish’s Hridhay Hariya during their MSSA U-16 Div-I inter-school football match at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article It’s day won for Bosco boys x 00:00

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) launched their title defence on a winning note. The Matunga boys registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bombay Scottish (Mahim) in an U-16 Group-B match on the opening day of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground (Borivli), on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Don Bosco’s goalscorers Adair D’Souza (left) and Sheldon Dias

The Matunga boys started in their usual attacking fashion, but found it tough against their rivals from Mahim, who played with positive intent and took the fight head on. After some initial skirmishes at either end, Scottish were awarded a penalty by referee Babu Joseph when forward Raghav Kanodia was tripped inside the box. A calm Raghav sent goalkeeper Shravan Salve the wrong way and coolly rolled the ball to the left corner in the 11th minute.

Also Read: Maiden hockey title for Don Bosco girls

Don Bosco however, immediately cancelled out Scottish’s lead with Adair D’Souza scoring in the very next minute. Following Sarvesh Balasubramian’s free-kick, Scottish goalkeeper Krishang Alva punched the ball away, but it fell straight to Don Bosco’s midfielder Abhishek Ahiwale, who passed it to Adair to slot home from close. On resumption, the Bosco boys did most of the attacking and midway through the session, their efforts were rewarded with the second goal.

Keegan Peres trapped a long clearance and relayed the ball to Sheldon Dias, who unleashed a powerful long range shot which proved too hot for goalkeeper Krishang to handle. That proved to be the decisive goal for the Matunga lads. “It feels good to score goals for the team. We were confident of a win. Even after we conceded a goal, we were unfazed and told each other that if we try our best, goals will come. That’s exactly what happened,” Adair, who scored the first goal, told mid-day. “This win certainly boost our confidence for the next matches. We are in a tough group and need to maintain the winning momentum,” he added.