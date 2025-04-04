Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler has delivered in the tournament by scoring two half-centuries. So far, with the highest score of 73 in three games, he is among the leading run-scorers of the IPL 2025 with 116 runs under his belt

Jos Buttler (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler, who has been enjoying his success in IPL 2025 since his transfer from his former team Rajasthan Royals, has praised Sai Sudharsan and said that he is the one to watch for the future.

"I've been really impressed by Sai. He's a brilliant player. I knew he was a good player but obviously when you see guys up close, you get a better look at them and he's fantastic. He has got an amazing future ahead. He has been ultra consistent. He has got an amazing all-round game. I think he's one to watch for the future," said Buttler.

Sudharsan has emerged as one of the most consistent players for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat.

The former England cricketer also said that he is feeling much lighter after stepping down from the captaincy role of the national team.

The swashbuckling right-hander is making the most out of his mental clarity in the ongoing IPL 2025. He entered the cash-rich league under scrutiny, both for his form and for joining a new team, GT.

"I certainly feel a lot lighter. Obviously, being a captain, when you're not getting the results can weigh heavy on you and you spend a lot of time and energy thinking about it and trying to make it right," Jos Buttler told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Gujarat under Shubman Gill's captaincy has played three IPL 2025 matches and Buttler has delivered performances by scoring two half-centuries. So far, with the highest score of 73 in three games, he is among the leading run-scorers of the IPL 2025 with 116 runs under his belt.

"Being free of that certainly has given me a lot more space in my own mind and I feel a lot more relaxed and I can just focus on my own game," he said.

Having primarily batted as an opener in T20 cricket, Buttler has recently adapted to the No. 3 role for both England and the Titans.

"I'm really comfortable with batting at No 3. It's something I've been doing recently for England, so just using all my experiences as an opener, as a middle-order player to just play how I see the new role and be a part of what is a really fantastic team."

The wicketkeeper has forged a formidable three-pronged attack with Indian batters Gill and Sudharsan and was rich in praise for the two youngsters.

Jos Buttler stated that he has been enjoying playing under Gill's captaincy.

"I think Gill is a fantastic captain. He has got a lot of really good, admirable leadership traits. He leads from the front with the way he plays and prepares. He has been great for everyone. I'm really enjoying working under him."

Gujarat Titans will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 encounter on April 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

