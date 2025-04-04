Majorly, vehicles will be redirected via the Sion-Panvel Highway between Uran Phata and LP Bridge. The traffic restrictions will be enforced on Sunday from 1 pm to 11 pm. However, emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, ambulances, and fire brigades, will be exempted from these traffic restrictions

A notification issued by the Turbhe Traffic Division stated that heavy vehicles will be banned on the affected roads, except for emergency vehicles and those with official event passes. Representational pic

Listen to this article Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police issue diversions for motorists, check details x 00:00

The much-anticipated Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match is set to take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, this Sunday. The event is expected to draw thousands of football fans, which may lead to significant traffic congestion in and around the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupati Kakade (Traffic) has announced traffic restrictions and diversions to manage vehicular movement. Majorly, vehicles will be redirected via the Sion-Panvel Highway between Uran Phata and LP Bridge.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced on Sunday from 1 pm to 11 pm. However, emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, ambulances, and fire brigades, will be exempted from these traffic restrictions.

The most affected traffic areas will be the service road between Bhimashankar Society and LP rickshaw stand, Shivaji Chowk, and Shani Mandir Arch, among others.

To prevent congestion caused by illegal parking, the police have designated parking arrangements for fans at Raheja Universal and Mindspace.

A notification issued by the Turbhe Traffic Division stated that heavy vehicles will be banned on the affected roads, except for emergency vehicles and those with official event passes.

Additionally, the Thane Traffic Police have issued a separate notification regarding restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to the general public and motorists. The notification was issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane City.

Traffic restrictions and road closures:

Kasarvadavli Traffic Division: The Fountain Hotel stretch on Ghodbunder Road, for vehicles coming from Mumbai, Vasai, and Virar towards Thane, will be closed. The Gaumukh Naka will also be closed for traffic.

Kalwa Traffic Division: Vehicles coming from Balkum- Saket-New Kalwa Bridge towards Kalwa Naka to Navi Mumbai will face restrictions. Kalwa Naka and Parsik Circle will remain closed.

Mumbra Traffic Division: Shilphata on the Panvel to Kalyan Phata-Shilphata via Mahape route will be closed.

Kongaon Traffic Division: The Ranjnoli Naka on Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road (Bhiwandi’s JNPT to Navi Mumbai route) will be closed. The stretch near Basuri Hotel will also remain shut.

Narpoli Traffic Division: Chinchoti Naka, on the road from Gujarat towards Ghodbunder Road, will be closed.

Kalyan Traffic Division: Gandhari Naka on Padgha Road (Bapgaon to JNPT stretch) will be closed. Patripool on Kalyan-Shilphata Road will also remain shut.

Kolsewadi Traffic Division: Nisarg Naka on the Taloja Bypass Road (Badlapur-Ambernath Pipeline Road and Bandalpur Checkpoint) leading to Navi Mumbai will see traffic restrictions.