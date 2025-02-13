Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Fire breaks out in security guard shed on Ghodbunder Road no casualties reported

Thane: Fire breaks out in security guard shed on Ghodbunder Road; no casualties reported

Updated on: 13 February,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident occurred around 9:54 AM at a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards near The Walk Shop, opposite Hiranandani School in Hiranandani Estate, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Fire breaks out in security guard shed on Ghodbunder Road; no casualties reported

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

Listen to this article
Thane: Fire breaks out in security guard shed on Ghodbunder Road; no casualties reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards in Thane city, the civic officials said on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.


According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 9:54 AM at a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards near The Walk Shop, opposite Hiranandani School in Hiranandani Estate, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road. 


As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire was reported by the Balkum Fire Station. Firefighters promptly responded to the scene with one rescue vehicle.


Firefighting personnel managed to completely extinguish the blaze by 10:19 AM, bringing the situation under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise

Some 20 residents of a 15-storey building were rescued after a fire broke out in its electric duct on January 28 in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident at Krishna Society in the Panchpakhadi area, said municipal Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire broke out around 1:40 pm, a team led by chief fire officer Girish Jhalke and Tadvi reached the spot with a fire vehicle, a rescue vehicle and a pickup vehicle, the official said.

The flames were extinguished by 5 pm and 18 to 20 residents trapped in the building were rescued, stated PTI. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the official said. 

Fire breaks out at Thane mall, two shops destroyed

A fire broke out at a Thane mall last month, destroying two shops located on the premises, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the first floor of the Thane Mall located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze after about an hour, the official said, reported PTI.

A shoe shop and an adjacent outlet were completely destroyed, he said.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Fire thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK