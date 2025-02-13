Thane: Fire breaks out in security guard shed on Ghodbunder Road; no casualties reported

The incident occurred around 9:54 AM at a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards near The Walk Shop, opposite Hiranandani School in Hiranandani Estate, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

A fire broke out in a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards in Thane city, the civic officials said on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 9:54 AM at a temporary shed used for the accommodation of security guards near The Walk Shop, opposite Hiranandani School in Hiranandani Estate, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road.

As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire was reported by the Balkum Fire Station. Firefighters promptly responded to the scene with one rescue vehicle.

Firefighting personnel managed to completely extinguish the blaze by 10:19 AM, bringing the situation under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise

Some 20 residents of a 15-storey building were rescued after a fire broke out in its electric duct on January 28 in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident at Krishna Society in the Panchpakhadi area, said municipal Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire broke out around 1:40 pm, a team led by chief fire officer Girish Jhalke and Tadvi reached the spot with a fire vehicle, a rescue vehicle and a pickup vehicle, the official said.

The flames were extinguished by 5 pm and 18 to 20 residents trapped in the building were rescued, stated PTI. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the official said.

Fire breaks out at Thane mall, two shops destroyed

A fire broke out at a Thane mall last month, destroying two shops located on the premises, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the first floor of the Thane Mall located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze after about an hour, the official said, reported PTI.

A shoe shop and an adjacent outlet were completely destroyed, he said.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)