The fire broke out around 1:40 pm and was extinguished by 5 pm and 18 to 20 residents trapped in the building were rescued

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise; no one injured, 20 trapped residents rescued x 00:00

Some 20 residents of a 15-storey building were rescued after a fire broke out in its electric duct on Tuesday afternoon in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the incident at Krishna Society in Panchpakhadi area, said municipal Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire broke out around 1:40 pm, a team led by chief fire officer Girish Jhalke and Tadvi reached the spot with a fire vehicle, a rescue vehicle and a pickup vehicle, the official said.

The flames were extinguished by 5 pm and 18 to 20 residents trapped in the building were rescued, stated PTI. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the official said.

Fire breaks out at Thane mall, two shops destroyed

A fire broke out at a Thane mall on Tuesday morning, destroying two shops located in the premises, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the first floor of the Thane mall located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze after about an hour, the official said, reported PTI.

A shoe shop and an adjacent outlet were completely destroyed, he said.

Cooling operations were underway and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

Fire at 15-storey building in Mumbai's Kurla put out after two hours

A fire that broke out in a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla East area on January 26 evening was put out after two hours, a fire official said.

As soon as the fire started in the Shivaji Nagar SRA building near Swastik Park, all residents were evacuated in time and no one was injured, the official said.

The 'level one' fire (less intensity) broke out around 7 pm and was extinguished after about two hours. It was confined to the electrical duct from the ground floor to the 15th floor, the official said.

The building was evacuated and nobody was trapped, he said.

"Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and scores of personnel were pressed into service to douse the flames," added the official.

(With inputs from PTI)