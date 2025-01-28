He was playing on the first floor of the Thane building from where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said

Representational Image

The police on Tuesday said that a two-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on the first floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

They said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Badlapur area.

The child resided with his family on the second floor of the Thane building, reported PTI.

He was playing on the first floor of the Thane building from where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said, reported PTI.

Some locals rushed him to a hospital in Dombivli where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital and police registered a case of accidental death, he said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case.

Teenage girl with earphones plugged in run over by train while crossing tracks

A 16-year-old girl died after being run over by an express train while she was crossing railway tracks with earphones on in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on January 24, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 1.10 pm on January 23 between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, they said.

The deceased girl, Vaishnavi Rawal from Makne village in the district, was crossing the tracks when she was knocked down by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express train. The girl probably could not hear the sound of the oncoming train as she had earphones plugged in, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said, reported PTI.

The girl suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

Her body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that a probe was on, reported PTI.

The incident took place a day after 12 passengers were killed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra when they hastily jumped from the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, only to be tragically run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks.

