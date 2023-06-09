Navi Mumbai: 19-year-old woman falls to death from abandoned building during liquor party; two detained

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday and the police have detained two of her male friends, an official of NRI police station in Belapur told PTI

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Police on Friday said that a 19-year-old woman died after falling from the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai during a liquor party with friends, the PTI reported.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday and the police have detained two of her male friends, an official of NRI police station in Belapur told PTI.

"The woman was part of a group of friends who were enjoying a liquor party on the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building. As per the preliminary probe, the police found that the victim accidentally fell off and died on the spot. However, the police are verifying this version," he said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent her body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the two detained persons are being interrogated, he said.

(With inputs fromPTI)