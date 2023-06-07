Mumbai: Seven-year-old boy knocked down by water tanker while cycling, dies

The incident happened on Saturday when the boy was cycling on the S V Road without supervision of his family members

A seven-year-old boy, who was cycling on a road in suburban Jogeshwari (West), died after he was knocked down by a water tanker, a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the boy was cycling on the S V Road without supervision of his family members, he said.

The victim's mother was at her workplace at the time of the accident. Apparently, neighbours told the boy not to cycle in the middle of the road, but he did not listen to them, said the official.

The boy suffered injures after being hit by the water tanker and was rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, the official told PTI.

The water tanker driver, Mohanlal Ramdhaar Yadav (46), was arrested and booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man in Mumbai for making abusive comments against the former's mother.

The 43-year-old deceased, identified as Abdul Rahim Malik, from Iraniwadi locality in Kandivali, used to tease and verbally abuse the boy's mother, a police official told PTI.

On Sunday, the man again abused the woman following which she filed a complaint of molestation against him at the Kandivali police station.

Later, the boy came to know of the man's act and in fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed him on the neck and head with a screwdriver, the official said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Monday during treatment, he said.

Later, a case of murder was registered against the boy, who was detained and sent to a correctional home, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)