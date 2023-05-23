The complaint against the mother and son duo was filed by the 85-year-old mother of the deceased. The duo was booked and arrested under the various sections of IPCs including culpable homicide on Sunday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime: Woman, son held for killing husband in Jogeshwari x 00:00

The Oshiwara police have arrested the wife and son of a 64-year-old man in connection with his death, the police official said.

The complaint against the mother and son duo was filed by the 85-year-old mother of the deceased. The duo was booked and arrested under the various sections of IPCs including culpable homicide on Sunday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as an auto driver - Hamid Rashid Khan (64). He was allegedly abused and assaulted by his 60-year-old wife and 40-year-old son over personal and property issues on May 18, at their residing house in Gulshan Nagar, in Jogeshwari West.

“Khan had undergone two bypass surgeries, his health was not good, on complete bed rest, the doctor also advised and instructed the family people do not to give him any kind of stress, tension otherwise life may be in danger," said Khan’s 85-year-old mother Bismillahbi to the police in her statement.

"Khan has a shop in Nalasopara and without informing him, his wife Shakila and son Sohail sold it. When Khan came to know about this, he abused his wife. Knowing that Hamid's life could be in danger if Hamid escalated the fight, his wife started abusing him. In response, their son Sohail also came in between and both of them started heckling Hamid," said the police.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man held for raping Chembur resident

"Bismillahbi tried to interface and rescue but, Sohail pushed her into the bedroom. Due to falling on the floor, she got internal injuries and fractured her bone," added the police.

According to the complaint filed, Sohail banged Hamid's head on the wall. While Bismillabi tried to stop him, by saying repeatedly that Hamid might die due to shock, the duo did not listen to her. Hamid fell on the floor and never stood up. The incident was reported to the police. "Hamid and Bismillabi were rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared Hamid's death before the admission," said an officer.

Bismillabi, who was admitted to the hospital came to know about the death of her son (Hamid). She was not in the condition to give a complaint or any statement to the police. "Yesterday after getting discharged from the hospital she approached the police and registered the complaint against her daughter-in-law Shakila and grandson Sohail," the officer added.

On the instruction of senior officials, we have registered the case under sections 304, 338, and 34 of IPC and arrested Shakila and his son Sohail for the charges of culpable homicide, and produced the duo to the holiday court on Sunday. They remanded judicial custody, the officer added.