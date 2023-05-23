Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man held for raping Chembur resident

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police registered a case under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC

Representative image/iStock

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 38-year-old Chembur resident.


A case has been registered in Mumbai's RCF police station.



The accused was identified as Ganesh Jayakumar Verma. The police registered a case under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC.


"The accused was produced before a local court which granted the police his custody," the police officer said.

Also Read: ‘Juhu cop’ visits witness with false Marathi statement, asks her to sign it

On the complaint of the Chembur resident, who is a teacher by profession, the police had registered a case under rape and other serious sections.

According to the victim woman, the accused had earlier molested her on April 28 and again on May 13 night when she was alone at her house, the accused trespassed into her house and raped her, she alleged.

"He also threatened her with severe consequences if she told anyone about this incident," the victim mentioned in her complaint to the police.

"A few days after the incident, the victim complained to the police and considering the seriousness of the matter, the police formed a team to nab him. The accused had swiched off his mobile phone and was changed his whereabouts frequently, police said adding that they arrested him finally after tracing his location," the police officer added.

(with inputs from ANI)

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news maharashtra chembur navi mumbai

