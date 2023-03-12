Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:32 AM IST
According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday at 4.35 pm under the Jogeshwari flyover at Western Express Highway

A 35-year-old housewife died on spot, and her daughter was grievously injured, after a big iron rod fell on them from a construction site, on the Western Express Highway on Saturday evening. The Jogeshwari Police booked the developer for negligence and has started investigations.


The deceased woman was identified as Shama Aasif Shaikh, 35. Both Shaikh and  her daughter Aayat, 8, resided in Pratap Nagar in Jogeshwari East. The iron rod also fell down on an autorickshaw. Fortunately both the passengers and the auto driver, escaped unhurt. 



According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday at 4.35 pm under the Jogeshwari flyover at Western Express Highway. Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Satish Tavre of Jogeshwari police station said, “The young girl is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. Her health is also critical.” A police officer said, “We have booked the developer for negligence.” 

