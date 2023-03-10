Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge

Bike crashed into overpass wall and he fell 40 ft; pillion rider critical

Ahaat Khan

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died around 11.30 pm on Wednesday after crashing into the safety wall of Bandra's U-bridge and plummeting nearly 40 feet. According to the police, the deceased, Ahaat Khan, had been speeding and wasn't wearing a helmet. A friend, 17, who was riding pillion, has been seriously injured. The Bandra police have registered a case of rash driving again the deceased and are investigating the matter. According to the police, Khan's father had recently bought the vehicle.

The spot where the accident occurred

A police officer said, "It was Badi Raat on Wednesday night and the friends, who hail from Govandi, were riding around the city. The speeding bike crashed into the safety wall at the bend in the bridge. Khan fell from a height of about 40 feet." While the 18-year-old died on the spot, his friend—who, fortunately, did not fall off the overpass, is in the intensive care unit of Bhabha hospital in Bandra West.