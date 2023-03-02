Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe

Worried about their last remaining green space getting gobbled up right under their eyes, SV Road residents seek activist’s help even as local neta says she will help them

MMRDA officials survey Sadhu Vaswani Garden for the construction of the Metro station, in Bandra West, on Wednesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Our fears have come true,” said residents of Tata Blocks after MMRDA officials conducted a survey of Sadhu Vaswani Garden on Wednesday. Scared of losing it, they have roped in environmentalist Zoru Bhathena. Sources have told mid-day that the MMRDA has sought the BMC’s nod to chop 46 trees in and around the garden.

Earlier, one of the Bandra West Metro stations for 2B corridor was planned about 450 metres away from Sadhu Vaswani garden. The MMRDA, allegedly without informing the stakeholders, moved it close to Bandra’s posh Parsi colony, Tata Blocks. It is now planned between Grace Galaxy hotel and Maruti AutoVista showroom on SV Road.

New revelation: 46 trees to go?

The local residents have been objecting, pointing out that the project would destroy their garden. It seems their fear is not completely baseless. Sources told mid-day the MMRDA has submitted a proposal before the BMC to cut around 46 trees in and around the garden. However, the BMC is yet to give them permission. Of the 46 trees, a few are on the road, but most are in the garden. The BMC in 2018 spent over Rs 2 crore on the renovation of Sadhu Vaswani garden.

Activist Zoru Bhathena (right, holding papers) speaks to the residents of Tata Blocks, on Wednesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Bhathena, who is now helping the residents, told mid-day, “This is just another cockeyed plan, where they were expecting no objections. However, people have objected since learning about the plan. The MMRDA are answerable to the stakeholders, who in this case are local residents. They have to come up with ways to construct the station without destroying the gardens and trees on the way.”

Corporator changes side

Swapna Mhatre, a former corporator from H West ward, who had initially supported the MMRDA, has come up with an alternative to help the residents.

“I met the residents and heard their grievances. They have raised three points: First, the MMRDA never consulted with them as affected stakeholders; second, the station on a busy junction will create chaos; and third, their garden will be destroyed. I met the contractor on the spot to understand the situation. I feel it would be a win-win situation if the station was moved towards the Gaiety junction. However, I have to understand from MMRDA how physically viable that can be. I am meeting the officials soon,” she told mid-day.

No response to objection yet

The residents, under the aegis of the Varde Marg Residents’ Association (VMRA), submitted their objection letter to the MMRDA on February 27. “We are still awaiting a formal reply from the MMRDA, following which we will plan our next course of action. We will challenge their decision,” Zameer Cyrus Palamkote, a local resident and joint chairman of VMRA, said.

The MMRDA continues to maintain that the new location is much more feasible for the station.

“Meanwhile, we are seeking suggestions and opinions of fellow residents. We still feel the location is unsuitable for a Metro station. As stakeholders we demand MMRDA furnish details of the feasibility study done for this location,” Palamkote said.

Sentimental value

Ranjit N Varde, another resident, said the garden is of sentimental value to many who grew up in the area. “I was born here, played in this garden and now I go there for walks as a senior citizen. Sadhu Vaswani garden is used by children and senior citizens alike. Today, we saw MMRDA officials surveying a part of the garden, and now we feel our fear has come true. They will destroy the garden, the only green lung in our area. I don’t understand how they can plan a Metro station at the busiest junction on SV Road. It is going to be a complete chaos.”