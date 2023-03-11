Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman and child died after iron rod fell from under-construction building

Updated on: 11 March,2023 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the information received from '1916 Helpline', the tragic incident occurred after iron rod fell from an under-construction SRA building

Mumbai: Woman and child died after iron rod fell from under-construction building

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Two persons lost their lives on Saturday in Mumbai due to an 'accident' near Shalyak Hospital at Jogeshwari East.


As per the information received from '1916 Helpline', the tragic incident occurred after iron rod fell from an under-construction SRA building.



The incident reported by ‘1916 Helpine’ around around 5:46 pm said that a 30-year-old woman (unidentified) and a 6-year-old child died following the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more info)

