Mumbai: Woman and child died after iron rod fell from under-construction building

As per the information received from '1916 Helpline', the tragic incident occurred after iron rod fell from an under-construction SRA building

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Two persons lost their lives on Saturday in Mumbai due to an 'accident' near Shalyak Hospital at Jogeshwari East.

The incident reported by ‘1916 Helpine’ around around 5:46 pm said that a 30-year-old woman (unidentified) and a 6-year-old child died following the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more info)