Mumbai: Traffic diversions issued by police ahead of Formula 1 Show Run Project in Bandra, check alternate routes 

The notification said that during the said program B.J. Road will be closed temporary for vehicular traffic and the traffic on the said road will be diverted

Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued traffic diversions and a list of alternate routes ahead of Formula 1 Show Run Project event in Bandra on Sunday.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on March 12 between 10.00 hrs. to 11.30 hrs Formula 1 Show Run Project program has been organised in the jurisdiction of Bandra Traffic division at BJ. Road Band Stand.

The notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, it is being ordered that following traffic management shall come into effect on 12/03/2023 between 09.30 hrs to 12.30 hrs.

No Entry/No Parking

- B.J. Road Bandstand from Chimbai Naka to Mannat closed for vehicular traffic and shall remain 'No Parking Zone' as well during

the aforesaid period (except emergency vehicles).

Alternative Route

- Traffic proceeding from Hill road towards B.J. Road shall take left turm from Pereira Chowki then proceed through Mount Merry Road and then through Kane Road shall proceed to B.J.Road.

- Traffic proceeding from B.J Road, Bandstand towards Hill road shall take right turn from Kane Road and through Mount Merry Road shall proceed towards Hill Road.

The notification said, "On 12/03/2023 between 10.00 hrs. to 1.30 hrs. Formula 1 Show Run Project program has been organised in the jurisdiction of Bandra Traffic Division at B.J Road. During the said program B.J Road will be temporarily closed for vehicular traffic and traffic on the said road will be diverted."