Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 11 thousand motorists amid Holi celebrations

Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 11 thousand motorists amid Holi celebrations

Updated on: 08 March,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The said data of offences was collected till 7 pm on Tuesday

Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 11 thousand motorists amid Holi celebrations

Image used for representational purpose. File photo


The Mumbai Traffic Police issued challans against various violations on March 7 as the city witnessed Holi celebrations. It has penalised at least 11000 motorists.


“We were on the streets amidst Holi celebrations, to prevent anything 'un-holy' from happening. These 11,010 offences could have easily turned into something more unpleasant,” Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.



The said data was collected till 7 pm on Tuesday. Mumbai Traffic Police shared a poster on Twitter with the data that shows the number and type of offences as follows: 


Also read: Mumbai Police to felicitate women cops, Bollywood celebrities to attend event

Without Helmet: 10,066
Triple Seat: 549
Wrong side: 275
Drinking and Driving:120

“Drive safely and responsibly Mumbai. Let us do better next year,” the tweet read.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai traffic news MID DAY holi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK