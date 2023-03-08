Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 11 thousand motorists amid Holi celebrations

The said data of offences was collected till 7 pm on Tuesday

Image used for representational purpose. File photo

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued challans against various violations on March 7 as the city witnessed Holi celebrations. It has penalised at least 11000 motorists.

“We were on the streets amidst Holi celebrations, to prevent anything 'un-holy' from happening. These 11,010 offences could have easily turned into something more unpleasant,” Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The said data was collected till 7 pm on Tuesday. Mumbai Traffic Police shared a poster on Twitter with the data that shows the number and type of offences as follows:

Also read: Mumbai Police to felicitate women cops, Bollywood celebrities to attend event

Without Helmet: 10,066

Triple Seat: 549

Wrong side: 275

Drinking and Driving:120

“Drive safely and responsibly Mumbai. Let us do better next year,” the tweet read.