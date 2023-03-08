Women's Day: Mumbai Police to felicitate women cops; actors Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh to attend event 

The Mumbai Police said that the special women's day event will be held on March 8 at the Amphitheatre, Carter Road Promenade in Bandra, in the West Region of the Mumbai Police. The police said that the event will be attended by Bollywood actors including Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh and Sonali Kulkarni

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it will facilitate the women cops in the force at a special Women's Day event in Bandra West.

The police said that the special women's day event will be held on March 8 at the Amphitheatre, Carter Road Promenade in Bandra, in the West Region of the Mumbai Police.

In an official statement, the police said that the event will be attended by Bollywood actors including Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Kulkarni, etc.

The police said, on the occasion of Women's Day, women police officials of Mumbai Police and women from the Mumbai Police' Nirbhaya Squad will be facilitated for their excellence and outstanding performances in their duties.

"In the event, senior Mumbai Police officials including Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Paramjit Singh Dahiya and Deputy Commissioners of Police of Zones 8, 9, and 10 will be present. The women's day event will begin around 5:30 pm and will go on till 7 pm," an official said.

There will also be a special performance by college students from National College and Rizvi College at the event, the police said.

Meanwhile, on the International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," PM Modi wrote on Twitter while using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.