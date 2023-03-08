Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for property owners in city, shares guidelines for renting

In the order, the Mumbai Police said that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a preventive order for property owners in the city who are willing to rent out their premises.

In the preventive order, the police said that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private/public property.

The police further said that on that account and whereas it is necessary that some check should be put on landlords/tenants so that the terroristanti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc; and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a preventive order which is issued by the Mumbai Police on regular intervals."

The order said that each landlord/owner/persons dealing in property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person, shall immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal on www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

It said, If the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a foreigner, then the owner and the foreigner, shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details i.e, passport number., place and date of issue, validity, visa details i.e. visa number, category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in city.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 08/03/2023 and shall be effective for a period of 60 days upto 06/05/2023 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

The police, in the order said that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Follow these steps to furnish details online:

Step 1- Visit the official Mumbai Police website at www.mumbaipolice.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the Report Us bar on the home page.

Step 3- Click on the Tenant Information tab

Step 4- Read the Note and the Disclaimer carefully before scrolling down to fill out the form.

Step 5- Fill in the online form and submit.

The same process can be followed by visiting the local police station under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police.