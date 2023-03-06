Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah trust issues advisory for visitors ahead of Shab-E-Baraat

The Haji Ali Dargah trust said that it welcomes all the devotees while sharing an advisory ahead of the occasion

Haji Ali Dargah. File Photo

Ahead of Shab-E-Baraat also called as 'Badi Raat' on March 7, the Haji Ali Dargah trust on Monday issued an advisory for the visitors.

In the advisory, the Haji Ali Dargah trust said, "the night of blessings, The Haji Ali Dargah trust and the Tardeo Police of Mumbai have made special arragements for parking at Mahalaxmi race course for the visitors who will be visiting the dargah for ziyarat on the auspicious night of Shab-E-Baraat."

It said, the Haji Ali Dargah trust welcomes all the devotees, visiting Haji Ali Dargah Shariff and request all visitors to -

- Do not park the vechicle infront of the Dargah gate (this includes for both - four wheelers and two wheelers).

- Please beware of pick-pocketers.

- Please take care of your belongings including mobile phones.

- Devotees and visitors are requested to no waste water.

- Maintain cleanliness and do not litter.

The Haji Ali Dargah trust have also appealed to the plublic to maintain the Law and Order and cooperate with police, dargah security personnels and the management of the dargah.

The Haji Ali Dargah trust also shared a list of its preparations for the Badi Raat. The trust said that there will be-

1. 150 volunteers stationed

2. 25 Swimmers will be on standby

3. 65 CCTV Cameras are in place

4. 5 CCTV Camera operators for monitoring

5. Public announcement system at main road as well as dargah compound has been set up

6. First Aid facility will be in place at the main road entrance as well as dargah compound

8. Barricades will be stationed along with police bandobast.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have also been made by the railways and the BEST for late night transportations of the people for Shab-E-Baraat.

The Western Railway on Monday said to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Shab-E-Baraat, the Western Railway will run two extra special local trains during the intervening night of 7 th /8th March, 2023, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

The WR further said that the special trains- Churchgate – Virar Special local (Spl – 1) will leave from Churchgate at 2.35 hrs and will reach Virar at 4.15 hrs on 8 th March, 2023.

It said, similarly, the Virar - Churchgate Special local (Spl – 2) will leave from Virar at 1.42 hrs and will reach Churchgate at 3.22 hrs on 8 th March, 2023. Both the locals will halt at all stations.

The BEST on Monday said that the passenger traffic is generated on the night at Haji Ali as well as other areas of the city including Bhendi Bazar, Mohammad Ali Road, Mazgaon, Dockyard Road, Shivaji Nagar, Trombay, Vikhroli, Santacruz, Malvani etc.

It said that this year, the Badi Raat shall be observed on Tuesday March 7, 2023, considering the expected passenger generation on this night and also referring to the response in the past years, a plan of 8 special buses is prepared to operate in the night hours of 07.03.2023.

The BEST said, inspectors will also be posted during night hours at depots including Colaba, Mumbai Central, Worli, Santacruz, Kurla, Shivaji Nagar and Malvani.