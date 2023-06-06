Doctors told PTI that victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Man stabbed by brother, rides to hospital with knife in neck x 00:00

Authorities in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday said that a 32-year-old businessman rode his motorcycle to a hospital with a knife pierced into his neck after he was attacked by his younger brother, the news agency PTI reported.

Doctors told PTI that victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tejas was sleeping at his home in Sector 5, Sanpada when his brother Monish (30) allegedly shoved a knife into his neck on June 3, he said. Monish then fled the spot.

Despite being in pain and bleeding, Tejas took out his motorcycle and rode for about 1 km to reach a hospital, he said.

Doctors operated upon him to remove the knife and fix the damaged blood vessels, he said. Tejas survived as the knife did not damage his viral arteries and veins, said doctors.

Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Monish and one of his friends who was with him at the time of the alleged crime, the official told PTI. Both accused are on the run, he added.

In a separate case, In May 2023, the Navi Mumbai police arrested a woman in connection with the killing of her 48-year-old husband whose body was found in a public park in Kalamboli area, an official said. The body of the man was found in the CIDCO garden. Prima facie, the woman hired killers for the crime, the official said, adding that the motive was being investigated.

In May, in another case of murder in Navi Mumbai, a 48-year-old man who was in the transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons. The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The crime rates in the district have become a concern among the masses.