Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Man stabbed by brother rides to hospital with knife in neck

Navi Mumbai: Man stabbed by brother, rides to hospital with knife in neck

Updated on: 06 June,2023 12:31 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Doctors told PTI that victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries

Navi Mumbai: Man stabbed by brother, rides to hospital with knife in neck

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: Man stabbed by brother, rides to hospital with knife in neck
x
00:00

Authorities in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday said that a 32-year-old businessman rode his motorcycle to a hospital with a knife pierced into his neck after he was attacked by his younger brother, the news agency PTI reported.


Doctors told PTI that victim Tejas Patil had a miraculous escape as the weapon missed his viral veins and arteries.


Tejas was sleeping at his home in Sector 5, Sanpada when his brother Monish (30) allegedly shoved a knife into his neck on June 3, he said. Monish then fled the spot.


Despite being in pain and bleeding, Tejas took out his motorcycle and rode for about 1 km to reach a hospital, he said.

Doctors operated upon him to remove the knife and fix the damaged blood vessels, he said. Tejas survived as the knife did not damage his viral arteries and veins, said doctors.

Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Monish and one of his friends who was with him at the time of the alleged crime, the official told PTI. Both accused are on the run, he added.

In a separate case, In May 2023, the Navi Mumbai police arrested a woman in connection with the killing of her 48-year-old husband whose body was found in a public park in Kalamboli area, an official said. The body of the man was found in the CIDCO garden. Prima facie, the woman hired killers for the crime, the official said, adding that the motive was being investigated.

In May, in another case of murder in Navi Mumbai, a 48-year-old man who was in the transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons. The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The crime rates in the district have become a concern among the masses.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news navi mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK