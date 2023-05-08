Breaking News
Transport businessman murdered in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 08 May,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  Thane
The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him

A 48-year-old man who was into transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.


The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said.




The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased's son, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

