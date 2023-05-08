Transport businessman murdered in Navi Mumbai

The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him

A 48-year-old man who was into transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa @ Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased's son, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

