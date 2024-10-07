According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 12.39 pm at the incense stick-making factory located near Vandana Depot, beside Satkar Hotel, opposite Parmila Hotel, on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhatia Compound, Thane West

Pic/Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation

Listen to this article Thane: Fire breaks out at incense stick-making factory, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out at an incense stick-making factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, the civic officials said on Monday.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 12.39 pm at the incense stick-making factory located near Vandana Depot, beside Satkar Hotel, opposite Parmila Hotel, on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhatia Compound, Thane West.

"The incident involved a fire at an incense-making factory where approximately 200 kg of red phosphorus powder ignited," stated the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Emergency services, including Mahavitaran employees and the local fire brigade, were swiftly deployed to the scene. A rescue vehicle was also dispatched to assist. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was successfully extinguished, according to the RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

