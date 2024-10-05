Earlier, a major fire broke out at a factory at the Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane on October 2 afternoon, a civic official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Bhiwandi; watch video x 00:00

A major fire broke out in a warehouse in Bhiwandi, located in Maharashtra's Thane district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A warehouse on the Bhiwandi By-pass is gutted in fire. pic.twitter.com/2lviml7NKn — Adv. M (@RURALINDIA) October 5, 2024

A major fire broke out at the godown of a logistics company in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, the civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 2.35 am at a godown in Valshind village in Bhiwandi on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the officials from the civic fire control room said.

Two fire engines from Bhiwandi and a few more from neighbouring Kalyan and Mumbai are involved in the firefighting operations, and the blaze has not been brought under control yet, the officials said.

The smoke billowing from the premises could be seen from far away, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Fire at factory in Thane city

Earlier, a major fire broke out at a factory at the Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane on October 2 afternoon, a civic official said, reported PTI.

There were no reports anyone getting injured, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

The fire started around 4 pm and seven fire engines are involved in dousing the blaze, he added.

No casualties were reported since the factory was closed for the holiday, but fire brigade officials confirmed significant damage to the factory. Approximately seven fire engines from the Thane fire brigade, two from Mira Bhayandar, and one from Bhiwandi were present at the scene. This incident was categorised as a “brigade call,” which is the highest level of alert in firefighting terms. More than 20 water tankers were used to control the fire, which lasted until 9 pm.

Restaurant ravaged by fire in Maharashtra's Buldhana district; no injuries

In another incident, a major fire destroyed a restaurant in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Octber 4, an official said, reported PTI.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out around 4 am at the eating joint located at the bus stand in the Sailani area in Chikhli taluka. The blaze completely damaged the establishment, said the official from Raypur police station, reported PTI.

Fire tenders from Buldhana and Chikhli were sent to the spot and the fire was doused, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)