Major fire breaks out at an under construction site in Mira Road, none injured

Fire in Mira Road. Pic/Hanif Patel

A major fire broke in Mira Road near Mumbai on Monday. The blaze erupted after five cylinders exploded at an under construction site. Three rooms were completely burnt in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at the under construction site in Ramdev Park at Mira Road. The neighboring buildings and a school located nearby were immediately evacuated. The incident caused more distress as the under construction site where the fire broke out was located next to a school. However, prompt actions were taken and no injuries were reported.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday around 12 noon. The workers were on the construction site had kept around 5-6 cylinders. As the fire broke out, the cylinders exploded. Out of the 6 cylinders, around 5 blasted.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire in yet not known. The Mira Road police are also present at the spot. The police will begin their investigation into the matter soon.