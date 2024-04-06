The blaze had erupted on the 10th floor of the 11 storeyed hostel building of the Nair Hospital, Dental College building

A fire erupted in a building in Mumbai, Nair Hospital campus on Sunday evening. "The fire started around 6.40 pm and was doused by the public using fire DCP extinguisher and buckets of water before arrival of fire brigade. The fire extinguished around 7.05 pm," the statement released by civic authorities said.

The blaze had erupted on the 10th floor of the 11 storeyed hostel building of the Nair Hospital, Dental College building located at Mumbai Central. Fire was confined to electric wiring, installation, bed, wooden cupboard, books, documents, clothes etc. in room, civic officials said.

As the electric supply was cut immediately after the fire erupted, the blaze did not spread. The fire was doused by the public present at the spot by using fire DCP extinguisher and buckets of water.

Mumbai Fire Brigade was informed and before the firemen arrived the blaze was doused. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The authorities are investigating the cause of fire.

In another recent incident in the city, a fire had erupted in a salon in Mumbai. The incident took place on March 31 afternoon when Navrose Salon located opposite to Pheonix Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, near Worli caught fire.

"The fire had erupted in area about 2000 sq. ft. in Navsorse Saloon. The blaze was doused around 5.30 pm. The fire in the salon was confined to the electric wiring and installation, wooden sofa, wooden chairs, wooden material and other materials," the statement by civic authorities said.