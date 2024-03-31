Breaking News
Updated on: 31 March,2024 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire was reported around 2.47 pm at Janata Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Tulsi pipe Road, opposite Phoenix mall in Worli

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a salon near Pheonix Mall, Worli

A fire broke out in a salon in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. "The fire was reported around 2.47 pm at Janata Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Tulsi pipe Road, opposite Phoenix mall, Worli," said the statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


The Mumbai fire brigade has declared the fire at Level 1 and no one injured in the incident. "The broke out of the first floor of the ground plus one floored Industrial Estate building. The fire in the salon is confined to the electric wiring and installation, wooden sofa, wooden chairs, wooden material and other materials," The BMC statement said. 


The cause of the fire is not yet know. The personnel from BMC, Mumbai police, fire brigade and an ambulance has been deployed on the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway.


In another recent incident in Mumbai, a fire broke out in a Vardhaman garment shop on the fifth floor of an eight-storey commercial building on Daftari Road in the Dindoshi area of Malad East on Thursday morning. 

The fire was confined to the fifth and sixth floors of the building. Around six fire engines, jumbo tankers and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The fire was doused by Thursday evening and no one was injured in the incident. 

 

Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation
