Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in 8 storey commercial bldg in Malad none hurt
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 8-storey commercial bldg in Malad; none hurt

Updated on: 28 March,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The MFB officials said that the fire was confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in Malad.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 8-storey commercial bldg in Malad; none hurt

Fire broke in a commercial building in Malad/ Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 8-storey commercial bldg in Malad; none hurt
x
00:00

A fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Malad on Thursday, said officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade. According to the officials, the blaze was first reported around 11.30 am and added that no one was injured in the incident. 


The MFB officials said that the fire was confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in the western suburb of Malad.


The officials said that the smoke had engulfed the fifth and sixth floors of the building and that at least six fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot for firefighting operations.  


The MFB declared the fire a Level 2 around 1.30 pm, said their update and added, "Firefighting work is in progress with donning BA Sets using 02 small hose lines of 04 motor pumps and 01 monitor of TTL are in operation."

Officials said personnel from Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies have been mobilised at the spot.

More details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Are you a `night owl`?
malad mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation Mumbai Fire Brigade
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK