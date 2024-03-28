Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 8-storey commercial bldg in Malad; none hurt

The MFB officials said that the fire was confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in Malad.

Fire broke in a commercial building in Malad/ Nimesh Dave

A fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Malad on Thursday, said officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade. According to the officials, the blaze was first reported around 11.30 am and added that no one was injured in the incident.

The officials said that the smoke had engulfed the fifth and sixth floors of the building and that at least six fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot for firefighting operations.

The MFB declared the fire a Level 2 around 1.30 pm, said their update and added, "Firefighting work is in progress with donning BA Sets using 02 small hose lines of 04 motor pumps and 01 monitor of TTL are in operation."

Officials said personnel from Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies have been mobilised at the spot.

More details awaited

