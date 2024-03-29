Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Malad East

Updated on: 29 March,2024 04:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Blaze brought under control by evening, none hurt

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Malad East

The fire was confined to the fifth and sixth floors of the building. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Malad East
A fire broke out in a Vardhaman garment shop on the fifth floor of an eight-storey commercial building on Daftari Road in the Dindoshi area of Malad East on Thursday morning. The fire was confined to the fifth and sixth floors of the building. Around six fire engines, jumbo tankers and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to bring the blaze under control.



D K Ghosh, divisional fire officer, said, “The fire was extinguished by early evening and cooling operations are still on.” He added that the area around the building was engulfed in smoke. There were no injuries reported.


On Tuesday, another fire was reported in Mulund, at a six-storey corporate park where 50 people were rescued. They were moved to safety with the help of escape ladders. The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units and wooden furniture.

