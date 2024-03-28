Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bombay Talkies compound in Malad, no casualties reported

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident on late Wednesday night

A fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, reported news agency ANI.

As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, reported ANI.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident on late Wednesday night.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund on Tuesday morning, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to BMC, nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund.

Those rescued had been stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building, where the fire started around 9.25 am, the civic body said.

They were moved to safety through a staircase and with the help of turn-table ladders.

The civic body said that the fire is confined to the sixth floor of the building 'Avior Corporate Park' on LBS Road and there are no reports of any injury to anyone so far.

The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet of the commercial building, according to BMC.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and other vehicles have been pressed into the firefighting operation, the civic body said.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised at the corporate park in Mulund, the civic body added. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, last week, a fire broke out in a high-rise in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. According to officials, the fire was reported around 11 pm. There have been no reported injuries or casualties resulting from the incident, the officials confirmed. In a later update, the officials said that the fire was extinguished around 12.30 am.

The fire began in the Dosti Ambrosia building located in Antop Hill, stated an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Smoke was detected on floor 26 of the building which has a total of 38 floors above ground level. The MFB declared this a Level-1 emergency around 11.23 pm, officials added. They also said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden furniture and household articles in the room on 26th floor.

Two big hose lines and one hose reel line of fixed firefighting system of the building were in operation, the MFB officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)